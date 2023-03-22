ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum is hosting “Dive Into Art & Music,” featuring Jerry Garcia artwork and a Grateful Dead tribute concert, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Safe Harbor Angler House, 80500 Overseas Highway.

Celebrating the late musician’s love of diving and protecting the oceans, the Jerry Garcia Foundation has donated limited-edition giclees of his art to the History of Diving Museum.

Tags

Recommended for you