ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum is hosting “Dive Into Art & Music,” featuring Jerry Garcia artwork and a Grateful Dead tribute concert, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Safe Harbor Angler House, 80500 Overseas Highway.
Celebrating the late musician’s love of diving and protecting the oceans, the Jerry Garcia Foundation has donated limited-edition giclees of his art to the History of Diving Museum.
A JGF Edition Certificate of Authenticity is included with each piece of art, hand-signed by Garcia’s daughter, Keelin, and his wife, Manasha.
The museum will be offering these art pieces for sale at the event.
A Grateful Dead tribute concert will be headlined by Waynard Scheller and Rainbow Full of Sound. The opening performance will feature the Schells & Vine Trio, with a music set by guests Tony Saunders and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells. Dead fans will also be treated to a special appearance by Peter Agelasto, Jerry Garcia archivist.
Seating will be limited, with several options available. Poolside access, dinner by Mona’s Reggae Catering and admission to the History of Diving Museum is $100 per person. A signed giclee, VIP reserved seating, dinner for four, poolside access and a family pass to the History of Diving Museum is $3,000. There will be a limited number of general admission tickets available at $35 per person.
Purchase tickets at divingmuseum.org/events-calendar. The event will be held, rain or shine, and if unable to attend, one can view remaining art available for purchase at the museum.