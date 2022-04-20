ISLAMORADA — The Florida Keys History and Discovery Center is hosting the return of the Indian Key Celebration on Saturday, April 30, on the grounds of the Islander Resort. The event is free and the museum will be open to the public with both indoor and outdoor activities.
In 1971, the state purchased Indian Key and designated it a historic site. The venue has changed this year as Indian Key’s dock needs repair, and proceeds will be shared between the Keys History and Discovery Foundation and the Friends of Islamorada Area State Parks.
The annual celebration began in 1974 through the efforts of Irving R. Eyster, a former Dade County archeologist, founder of the Upper Keys Historical Society and president of the Matecumbe Historical Trust until his passing.
Indian Key was designated the Dade County seat in 1836 and the small island had more than 20 homes, a hotel, bowling alley, billiard hall and general store. The island once boasted the largest population between Jacksonville and Key West. Naturalist John James Audubon sketched birds there and Dr. Henry Perrine, a botanist, attempted to demonstrate the area’s adaptability for growing plants that would be of economic benefit to the United States.
Activities will be held on the Islander property focusing on entertainment for families and people of all ages. There will be educational presentations in the conference center, historical photographs, food trucks, re-enactors, nonprofit education, arts and crafts booths, live music and adult beverages for sale. Only service animals will be allowed as there will be live animals on display.
Sea Base will offer narrated water tours around Indian Key for a small fee.
For more information, to volunteer or be involved in presentations or reenactments, call Megan Scallan at 305-922-2237 or email curator@keysdiscovery.com.