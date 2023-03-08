Scene 1

Marathon Community Theatre will present the Off-Broadway musical comedy hit ‘Desperate Measures’ with 10 shows this month.

MARATHON — Marathon Community Theatre will present the musical comedy “Desperate Measures” with 10 shows in March.

The original Off-Broadway show won acclaim with 2018’s Drama Desk Awards for Best Music and Best Lyrics, and the Outer Critics Circle and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards for Best Musical.

