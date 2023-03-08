MARATHON — Marathon Community Theatre will present the musical comedy “Desperate Measures” with 10 shows in March.
The original Off-Broadway show won acclaim with 2018’s Drama Desk Awards for Best Music and Best Lyrics, and the Outer Critics Circle and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards for Best Musical.
The American western-themed musical takes Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” and shakes things up with a toe-tapping score by award-winning composer David Friedman and witty lyrics by Peter Kellogg.
Synopsis: When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood’s life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a narcissistic governor, a saloon girl gone good and a nun out of the habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won. Before the sun sets, will they be able to rise up and pull off the greatest act yet, or will Johnny be left hanging?
The MCT production is co-directed by Trish Hintze and Suzanne Terpos, and produced by Hintze. “Desperate Measures” will be presented on MCT’s main stage March 9-11, 16-19 and 23-25. Showtime on Thursday, Friday and Saturday is 8 p.m., with a 3 p.m. matinee offered Sunday, March 19.
Tickets are $33 each, before sales tax, and are available for purchase at the box office at 5101 Overseas Highway (open noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday), by phone at 305-743-0994 or online at marathontheater.org.
Current 2022-23 MCT members will receive a $5 discount per ticket purchased.