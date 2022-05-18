KEY LARGO — Lindsay Rehmann is a 39-year-old substitute teacher who becomes Lindsay Busks when she picks up a guitar.
Rehmann came to the Florida Keys 15 years ago, when she and her parents completed a nearly 1,300-mile move from a St. Louis, Missouri, suburb.
Rehmann teaches at Coral Shores High School, putting to use the master’s degree she earned from the University of Tampa in 2008.
However, her love, talent and dedication for singing and playing the guitar and other instruments is the thing that keeps her pulse pumping, and after establishing the groundwork for her career throughout her childhood experiences and playing days at restaurants, bars or anywhere where a crowd might be headed, the singer-musician is ready to lay down the full blueprint of her plan.
Rehmann is well-traveled, cultured and full of life experiences, and her home base has been in Key Largo for the majority of the last 15 years. However, she was on the road living in Portland, Oregon, from 2013-20, living in her van, while saving money, enjoying freedom and pursuing her passion like it was a full-time job.
Before she and her partner in crime split in Portland, the duo performed bluegrass music and other hits around the Pacific Northwest. The group’s name? “Calamity.”
“That was really fun. It propelled me further on the live music scene than I could ever imagine before,” she said.
However, with work and school considerations to take into account with both performers, the band was forced to break up.
Rehmann continually pursued her identity as a performer following the end of Calamity, though. The self-searching process allowed her to come up with a new stage name, a move that also earned her a handsome paycheck.
“The last thing that I was doing in Portland was busking,” Rehmann said, which playing music on the streets for tips. “It’s for people’s enjoyment and entertainment, and I was making really good money doing that. It’s another reason why I continued to do it down here.”
Now, she performs top country and pop music hits, with a weekly show lined up at Shipwreck’s Bar and Grill at mile marker 106, along with occasional appearances at the Florida Keys Elks Club in Tavernier and an RV resort on Big Pine Key.
Taylor Swift, Johnny Cash, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and others are her top influencers, with Swift at the top of the list. She said that Swift’s abilities as a performer serves as motivation to her own pursuits in the industry.
“Nobody likes to watch a singer who is bored with themselves. I like to get into the act and have fun with the performance, and she continually inspires me to do that,” she said.
Rehmann said that a simple approach to her shows sets her apart from other artists in the area.
“I have a very stripped down style. It’s just me, my guitar and the vocals. I also tend to perform songs that people around town haven’t heard as much. Locals should come out and see the performance for themselves,” she said.
She has a deep-rooted passion for music from the beginning. Her father was a singer and theater actor, which helped pique her interest in pursuing music. She also has experience with the flute, tambourine and stomp box drum.
Moving forward, she hopes to earn more gigs in the Keys, and in a few years, the artist would like to go on tour heading down the island chain.
“That is ultimately the dream,” she said.