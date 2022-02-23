KEY LARGO — The annual Delicate Balance of Nature lecture series will be presented once again virtually on Zoom this year and sponsored by the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park.
This year the series will feature three online presentations, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first talk on Wednesday, Feb. 23, “Arboreal Ants of the Florida Keys,” will be presented by Dr. Scott Powell, professor of ecology, and Dr. Benjamin “Max” Adams, insect community ecologist, both based at George Washington University.
They will introduce lecture attendees to the world of arboreal ant diversity and its importance in a healthy and functioning ecosystem. Focusing on the processes that maintain biodiversity through time, despite a variety of challenges, they will highlight how their ongoing work on the arboreal ants of the Florida Keys is contributing to this knowledge.
The Zoom format creates the opportunity for the series to continue and others to attend, but it will still be limited to 100 participants, including the speaker and hosts. To attend this event, registration is required at pennekampparkfriends.org/event-4627314.
“We want to be able to continue this invaluable source of information for the park community, and the ability to have online presentations makes it possible,” said Ann Helmers, president of the Friends group. “We are grateful to the speakers who make it possible for us to provide high quality interpretive programs for the residents and visitors of Key Largo and the Florida Keys.”
There is no charge to attend the lectures, but participants are invited to become members of the Friends group or make a donation that will support park projects slated to be started this year.
The subsequent lectures will be:
March 30, “Lobsters: South Florida’s Spiny Super Bug,” featuring Tom Matthews, research administrator for the Caribbean Spiny Lobster Research Program of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
April 27, “Saving Florida Bay: Everglades Restoration and the Florida Keys,” featuring Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever.
For more information, call Elena Muratori at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park at 305-676-3786. For more information on Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, visit pennekampparkfriends.org.