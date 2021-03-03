KEY LARGO – The annual “Delicate Balance of Nature” lecture series will be presented in a new format this year, virtually on Zoom, and is sponsored by the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park.
This year's series will feature three online presentations from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first talk on March 10, “Crabs and Coral Restoration,” will be presented by Dr. Angelo “Jason” Spadaro, assistant professor of marine science and technology at the College of the Florida Keys. The iconic coral reef ecosystem in Florida, of both economic and ecological value, is now dependent on restoration efforts if it is to survive. Spadaro will discuss research that led to the inclusion of a large native crab species in ongoing coral restoration projects in Florida and other Caribbean basin locations. To attend this event, registration is required at crabsandcoral.eventbrite.com.
The Zoom format provides the opportunity for the series to continue and others to attend, but it will still be limited to 100 participants, including the speaker and hosts.
The other lectures include "The Biology and Ecology of Mangroves" on March 31 and "The Florida Panther" on April 28.
“We wanted to be able to continue this invaluable source of information for the park community, and the ability to have online presentations makes it possible,” said Ann Helmers, president of the Friends. “This year’s topics will be the role of crabs in coral restoration, the importance and biology of mangroves and the elusive Florida panther. We are grateful to the speakers who make it possible for us to provide high quality interpretive programs for the residents and visitors of Key Largo and the Florida Keys.”
There is no charge to attend the lectures, but participants are invited to become members of the Friends group or make a donation that will support park projects slated for this year.
For more information, call Elena Muratori at 305-676-3786. For more information about the Friends group, visit pennekampparkfriends.org.