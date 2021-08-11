PLANTATION KEY — The Rev. Dr. Bruce Havens, the new minister at Coral Isles Church, is a native of Florida — Vero Beach to be specific. He worked for the last two decades at another United Church of Christ congregation in Jacksonville, but after moving to the Upper Keys a month ago with wife Tammy, he’s starting to notice some differences between here and the mainland.
“Obviously it’s very tropical, so there’s a different mode. I wore a coat and tie, a suit, five days a week, six days a week in Jacksonville, and honestly I don’t think I’ve put on a pair of long pants since I’ve been down here,” Havens said.
When interviewed by the Free Press last Tuesday, Havens was dressed in what’s become his new regular attire: shorts and a tropical button-down T-shirt. That’s even what he’s wearing during Sunday service.
Another unique aspect of Coral Isles that Havens points out is that it’s “open and welcoming to anyone.”
“We actually have a statement that says ‘no matter somebody’s age, somebody’s abilities, somebody’s gender or sexual orientation, they are welcome here in every part of the church’s life,’” he said. “That’s something that’s very important to me. I believe that’s what God does, although that’s not what all my sisters and brothers in Christ would agree with.”
The label of being an “open and affirming” church is a choice that each congregation makes. Coral Isles is going into its 20th year of being one such church and it’s a sentiment that Havens takes seriously. He begins each Sunday with “no matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”
That openness is something that Havens recognizes is not always popular with people in his denomination. He said Coral Isles, in some circles, has a certain reputation.
“Frankly, this is a church that’s been looked at by some other churches as, you know, we don’t preach the gospel, as I had someone tell me Sunday,” Havens said. “And I said, well, we preach unconditional love and we believe that’s what it’s all about.”
It’s unfortunate, Havens said, that some have been turned off from church in general by “judgmentalism and hate” that some undertake in the name of Christ, and is amplified through media portrayal. He said he is “180 degrees” from that sort of Christianity.
Havens is excited by the chances Coral Isles presents to serve and be involved with the community. It works closely with groups such as Healthy Start, a group that assists new parents; Monroe Association for Remarkable Citizens (MARC), which helps adults with developmental challenges; and the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, which helps Keys residents find affordable housing.
Havens said this is what a church should be about: making a positive difference in a community. The church also has its own fund to help those in need with more immediate financial problems, like paying bills to keep lights on or water running, or buying groceries. Sometimes more exceptional needs come up. One example is the church helped pay for new tires for the vehicle of man who had cancer.
Havens has taken notice of the struggle that many Keys residents face when it comes to finding affordable housing. The church has given four lots recently to Upper Keys Habitat for Humanity to build on. In exchange, Habitat is going to build a new building on the church’s property for its use.
In the previous church where Havens presided, he was involved in a group of a few dozen churches that worked for “community justice.” One example he gave of that was getting some local sheriff’s and state attorneys to stop arresting and prosecuting juveniles for minor, non-violent, first-time offenses and instead giving them civil citations. That stops them from having an arrest record, which can affect a child’s ability to go to college, get a job in certain fields or go into the military. Instead, they go through a process “that holds them accountable and gives them tools and training to not reoffend,” Havens said.
“In addition, it not only saves lives, it saves the community over $2 million a year in arrest costs, jail costs,” Havens said.
Another way Havens wants to be involved in the community of the Keys is to create opportunities for local musicians. The church had to cancel its annual Winterfest due to the coronavirus. For the next celebration, Havens wants to have concerts, possibly out on the lawn.
“Not just Christian music but just any kind of music,” Havens said. “I’d love, for example, to see if (Coral Shores) high school would like for their jazz band to perform.”
He’s also looking for musicians to help with music on Sunday services, particularly a keyboardist. At the moment, Havens said he’s preaching, singing and playing guitar at various times, and admits he’s not the greatest musician or vocalist.
“We’re really hoping to find someone who’s a good musician. As I said, I’m not necessarily looking for a saint, a sinner is fine as long as they’re a good keyboardist,” Havens said.
Despite the widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines, Florida’s surging COVID numbers have had an effect on Coral Isles. They’re not able to have their post-service luncheon at this point, and Havens is keeping a close eye on the viral surge before starting it back up again. It’s a challenge to connect with a community while some in the congregation are still not comfortable coming into church. Havens is asking churchgoers to wear masks and has been trying to touch base with as many members as possible over the phone.