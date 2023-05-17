New plate

The Protect the Panther License Plate will soon have a new design featuring a photograph taken by Carlton Ward in 2018 of a now famous female and her kitten.

 Contributed

FLORIDA — The Protect the Panther License Plate will soon have a new design featuring a photograph taken by National Geographic Society photographer Carlton Ward in 2018 of a now famous female and her kitten.

The adult panther is well known because she is the first female documented north of the Caloosahatchee River since 1973. She is also the first female documented to have had kittens north of the river in more than 40 years.