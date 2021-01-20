ISLAMORADA — Creators of a new park at mile marker 81 on Upper Matecumbe Key are calling all pickleball players. The founders of the J. Gilbert Reese Park are having a soft opening toward the end of January to celebrate three new courts for public use.
The J. Gilbert Reese Park was envisioned and created by Islamorada Foundation board members. The foundation is the land owner and developer of this park.
The Islamorada Foundation’s mission is to provide the village community with leadership toward positive improvement and enhancement while preserving the village character. The foundation’s intent is improving the quality of life for village residents, business and visitors.
The J. Gilbert Reese Park is named after its major donor. On Oct. 1, 2018, the foundation purchased 1.4 acres at 81031 Overseas Highway for the park, with a vehicle entrance from U.S. 1 close to the Green Turtle Restaurant. The park extends to the Old Highway.
The park is developing in phases. From late 2018 through January 2019, the land was purchased, an 8,200-square-foot building and invasive vegetation were removed, and site clean up and tree maintenance occurred at a cost of $1.3 million.
More recently, the second phase used $745,000 to create open space for outdoor activities and community gatherings, and a children’s playground with shade features. A fourth pickleball court under a shade structure is expected to be ready by summer. Also, to be built or installed are a restroom, drinking fountains, 20-plus vehicle parking lot, park benches, bicycle racks and educational information kiosks.
The foundation also monitors invasive and exotic vegetation, while increasing native species such as grasses, shrubs, and understory and canopy trees.
The third phase is to include a small community activity center, and a storage and support building for the Islamorada Foundation.
The foundation’s board members plan to meet next week to discuss the soft opening of the pickleball courts, which might be accessible just on weekends for now due to construction still occurring on site.
Board members include J.C. Mikula, director and chairman, co-owner of Backcountry Cowboy Outfitters with Kristi Mikula, director and vice chairman; David Osborn, director and secretary, and directors Chris Frank, Andre Hopman and Cheri Tindall.
The foundation also preserved and enhanced Southwinds Park, a 1.1-acre greenspace at mile marker 82.2 in Islamorada, perhaps most noticeable during its 60 Nights of Lights Festival.
“We are always seeking volunteer assistance,” J.C. Mikula said. “Some of our volunteer needs include mowing, mulching, raking and weeding as well as wrapping and unwrapping mature trees with white string lights in November and removal in early February for the 60 Nights of Lights at Southwinds.”
The individual trees are sponsored by Islamorada residents, businesses and longtime visitors, and this sponsorship is the foundation’s sole funding source for Southwinds Park, Mikula said.
For more information, to follow the foundation’s progress, or to offer volunteer hours or financial, support, visit islamoradafoundation.org.