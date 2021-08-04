Sorry, an error occurred.
PLANTATION KEY — Coral Isles Church recently welcomed the Rev. Dr. Bruce Havens and his wife, Tammy, to the Florida Keys.
Pastor Havens will be leading the worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at mile marker 90, oceanside.
Sunday service is followed by a fellowship luncheon.
Coral Isles Church is a United Church of Christ congregation and welcomes all.
For more information, call 305-852-5813.