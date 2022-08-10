ISLAMORADA — Florida International University’s Medina Aquarius Program is offering its first micro-credential training course, “The Fundamentals of Scientific Diving,” designed for postsecondary students, recent graduates, seasoned professionals and lifelong learners wishing to gain a deeper understanding of what skills are required to conduct underwater research.

The program is offering participation options for anyone interested in learning, including non-divers, remote learners and divers wishing to become qualified as a FIU Scientific Diver.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com