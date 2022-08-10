ISLAMORADA — Florida International University’s Medina Aquarius Program is offering its first micro-credential training course, “The Fundamentals of Scientific Diving,” designed for postsecondary students, recent graduates, seasoned professionals and lifelong learners wishing to gain a deeper understanding of what skills are required to conduct underwater research.
The program is offering participation options for anyone interested in learning, including non-divers, remote learners and divers wishing to become qualified as a FIU Scientific Diver.
The enrollment period for the program runs until Aug. 31. The online course can then be accessed Sept. 1 to Nov. 20, with the practical skill development period set for Nov. 13-19.
The first course will allow signees access to the American Academy of Underwater Sciences learning platform, where they will gain knowledge on the subjects of diving physics and physiology, management of diver-related accidents, scientific diving procedures and more. Teachers and lifelong learners looking to gain additional knowledge of the fundamental building blocks of scuba diving, underwater data collection and other practical skills will especially find this course to be valuable, according to FIU.
The 12-hour class can be attended for a fee of $249.
The next leg of the program will only be available to certified divers aiming to increase their in-water competence and obtain the scientific diver certification. Participants must first complete the online portion of the session and pass a cumulative written exam with a score of 80 or higher. That will be followed by an onsite skills development program at the FIU Medina Aquarius facility on Plantation Key. Over a six-day period, participants will learn what it takes to navigate the real-life situations of these following skills: diver accident management, underwater navigation and scientific sampling and assessment.
The course fee for the follow-up program is $2,200.
Those that desire to become a scientific diver must meet standards higher than those of a recreational diver, demonstrating acceptable levels of competence, a standard set by the AAUS.
As a member of the AAUS, FIU regularly trains scientific divers to use diving equipment and techniques and are allowed to complete these dives as part of university activities.
“People who work at Aquarius are highly skilled. Many of them are military-trained. The approach to the training is very focused on providing students with field experiences that they can apply as they progress in their professional careers,” said Catherine Guinovart, administrative coordinator at the Institute of the Environment’s Coastline and Oceans Division at FIU.