Nick Sheahan shows off a hogfish in this file photo. The annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo raises awareness about the dangers of shallow-water blackout and raises scholarship funds for Coral Shores High School students.
TAVERNIER — Heralding the start of the much-anticipated Florida Keys dolphin fishing season, the 16th annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo is set for Friday through Sunday, May 5-7.
The popular angling challenge is named in honor of Nick Sheahan, a Coral Shores High School student who died tragically in a diving accident in 2004 at age 16.
The event is intended to both raise awareness of shallow-water blackout and raise money for scholarships awarded to graduating seniors at Coral Shores High School through the Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund. Since its inception, the tournament’s individual scholarships have totaled $360,000.
Events kick off Friday, May 5, with a dinner, silent auction and rules meeting planned at the tournament’s headquarters inside Tavernier Creek Marina, mile marker 90.8, bayside. Non-anglers who wish to attend can purchase tickets for $40 per person.
Adult and junior anglers ages 12 and under are to fish Saturday, May 6, from lines-in at 7:30 a.m. to lines-out at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cash prizes of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000, respectively, await the top three adult anglers catching the heaviest dolphin fish. First- through third-place trophies are slated for the top junior anglers, and prizes are to be bestowed for the largest wahoo and tuna as well.