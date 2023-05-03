Nick Sheahan

Nick Sheahan shows off a hogfish in this file photo. The annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo raises awareness about the dangers of shallow-water blackout and raises scholarship funds for Coral Shores High School students.

 File photo

TAVERNIER — Heralding the start of the much-anticipated Florida Keys dolphin fishing season, the 16th annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo is set for Friday through Sunday, May 5-7.

The popular angling challenge is named in honor of Nick Sheahan, a Coral Shores High School student who died tragically in a diving accident in 2004 at age 16.

