TAVERNIER — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and Ocean Dreams Cancer Healing Center will be hosting a night of Tropical Soul at Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 21.
The free event is open to the public. There are many participating nonprofits for people to learn about and understand their missions and the services they provide to the community.
Volunteer positions available. Call 717-309-8067 for more information.