nutcracker key west

Tony Gill, portraying the Conch Nutcracker, and Jan Czerny, as the Rooster King, battle during a past year’s production of the ‘Nutcracker Key West.’

 Photo by Carol Tedesco/Paradise

STOCK ISLAND — A subtropical version of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” awaits audiences Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 7-11, flavored with characters and sets depicting Key West’s colorful history, coral reef environment and free-roaming roosters.

Eighteen professional dancers from the New York Dance Project will join approximately 80 Florida Keys children and adults in the production, which infuses the traditional “Nutcracker” story with Keys imagery.