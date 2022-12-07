STOCK ISLAND — A subtropical version of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” awaits audiences Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 7-11, flavored with characters and sets depicting Key West’s colorful history, coral reef environment and free-roaming roosters.
Eighteen professional dancers from the New York Dance Project will join approximately 80 Florida Keys children and adults in the production, which infuses the traditional “Nutcracker” story with Keys imagery.
Produced by Key West’s Tennessee Williams Theatre, the timeless tale of young Clara’s holiday dream unfolds in an island city setting circa 1863. Characters include dancing snowy egrets, phosphorescent sea anemones, fighting fish, the Sea Star Fairy and a nutcracker whose headdress features a conch shell.
Production highlights include a dream battle where toy sailors protect Clara from the Rooster King and a coral reef scene where Clara and the nutcracker-come-to-life, after descending beneath the sea in a diving bell, are entertained by a dance of tumbling shrimp and bright-hued reef fish.
Six performances of “Nutcracker Key West” are scheduled, including two matinees, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road.
Priced from $25 to $45 per person, tickets can be purchased online at keystix.com.