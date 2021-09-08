KEY WEST — Lying beneath the sea 30 miles off this island is the watery grave of 488 passengers and crew of a steamship that ran up on the shallows trying to outrun one of the Florida Keys’ most intense hurricanes.
The Valbanera, which ran aground in September 1919, is one of the most deadly shipwrecks recorded off the Florida Keys, but it also is one of the least well-known. The steamship rests in an area far enough off Key West and in waters too murky to attract scuba divers.
However, the ship’s story is as tragic as any, and in the weeks and months following the tragedy, it still garnered news coverage as debris from the steamship was discovered as far north as Louisiana. The wreck was also mentioned in an Ernest Hemingway short story written at that time.
The 1919 hurricane inundated Key West and Stock Island with saltwater, and tropical-force winds could be felt in the Lower Keys for 38 hours. The steamship and its passengers and crew did not stand a chance.
Years later, the wreck has gained the recent interest of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary maritime archaeologist Matthew Lawrence, who led a team of underwater explorers this summer to document what is left of the 400-foot ship.
The mission was funded by NOAA’s Office of Exploration and Research and conducted in collaboration with the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. The research team included archeologists, geologists and ecologists. The team used numerous exploration techniques, including photometrics to capture imagery of the wreck with its starboard side exposed in three distinct areas and still relatively intact.
The Valbanera was in route from Spain to Cuba, carrying nearly 500 people, in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 1919. With a hurricane bearing down on the island of Cuba, Havana Harbor closed entry to its port.
The Valbanera could only turn and run. The steamer headed north toward the Keys to ride out the storm in deeper water, but fatefully missed a deep channel by only 100 yards. The ship slammed into a shallow, sandy bank known as Halfmoon Shoal in an area of the Marquesas called the “Quicksands,” a literal shifting sea floor that swallowed up the Valbanera.
There were no survivors. The wreck is the watery, sandy grave of the majority of the dead, as no one ever penetrated the remains of the wreck and brought out bodies, even though salvers did descend on the wreck in the days and weeks following.
Valbanera was a steamship operated by the Pinillos Line of Spain from 1905 until 1919. The vessel was capable of carrying close to 1,200 passengers and sailed a regular route between Spain and Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Gulf Coast of the United States.
The ship has remained entombed by the sand and the mud for more than 100 years.
The tale of the Valbanera shows the hazards of ship travel in the Caribbean during the time before advances were made in radar and other meteorological technology, especially during hurricane season.
“You were taking your life in your hands traveling during that time of year,” Lawrence said.
In the weeks and years following the hurricane, strange and interesting news reports began coming out about the ship and its artifacts. Those news clippings have been collected by underwater archaeologist Corey Malcom, director of archeology at the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West.
The Miami Herald reported in September 1919 that members of the Dr. Antonio Valetti Society in Cuba, a group of spiritualists, were convinced the ship had not sunk but was drifting at sea. The group planned to charter a tugboat to search for the vessel.
“The spiritualists claim to have received a communication at a recent seance from the spirit of Dr. Valetti that Valbanera was still afloat near Cape Sal,” the newspaper reported.
In December 1919, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that “bits of Valbanera wreckage washed ashore on Grand Isle” in Louisiana.
“A small board bearing the inscription ‘Vapor Valbanera’ was brought to shore Monday by Lieutenant J.J. Wilkinson of the United States Navy upon his return from a salvage expedition along the Gulf Coast,” the newspaper reported.
In 1921, the Miami Herald reported that a man had found a message in the bottle from one of the passengers or crew of the Valbanera some 40 miles off the coast of Havana.
“The last farewell of John Lopez on board the Valbanera, September 1919,” the message stated.
What is believed to be a reference to the Valbanera later showed up in Ernest Hemingway’s short story “After the Storm.”
“But it was quicksand she’d hit and when they opened the tank she went in stern first and then over on her beam ends. There were four hundred and fifty passengers and the crew on board of her and they must all have been aboard of her when I found her. They must have opened the tanks as soon as she struck and the minute she settled on it the quicksands took her down. Then her boilers must have burst and that must have been what made those pieces that came out. It was funny there weren’t any sharks though. There wasn’t a fish. I could have seen them on that clear white sand.”
Despite the loss of the ship more than a century ago, its story continues to be told.