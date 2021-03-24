Follow the Gulf Stream from Key West, past Fort Myers, Sarasota and Pensacola, into the Mississippi River at Buras, Louisiana, and all the way to Illinois. This Gulf Stream links two sisters by water. One in Key West, the other in Moline, Illinois. The younger sister has visited and knows that all the silt, all the mud, plastic bottles, fertilizer and pesticides flow from her lands to her sister’s. This gives her, and other northerners, a great sadness, for they know the beauty of the azure and cerulean sea. They loathe polluting it!
While locked inside by snow and COVID, she read a Facebook plea. A group called Living Lands and Waters usually has grade schools’ students help bag trees, a task they have performed for 20 years. COVID has stopped this effort in 2021. The northern sister and her husband took up the challenge to help.
In an empty factory, they learned the proper way to bag trees. The 3-year-old seedlings have grown from nuts planted on the bluff outside of Davenport, Iowa. A machine travels down rows of rich Iowa soil, cutting the tap root at two feet and unearthing the saplings. These babies are gathered in the fall, before the ground freezes, and kept in cool, damp storage until February and March. Quad City citizens then caringly wrap each shagbark hickory, walnut and red, black and swamp oak, and a myriad of other native species, in newspaper. Dunking the roots in water, draining the excess off, slipping the wet, wrapped roots into a plastic bag, the wrapper must squeeze all the drying air out of the bag and tie the top above the newspaper. This keeps precious moisture on the tendril-fine roots. Each tree is tied with a color-coded tie that identifies the species, allowing the planters to plant the right tree in the right spot. The above-ground portion of the seedling sticks its tiny new branches and buds bravely out of the swaddling. These are gathered — 30 to 40 per box — and returned to cool storage until April. Spring arrives in the north and hundreds of trees are loaded onto Greg Pregracke’s Living Lands and Water Barges.
As a teen, disgusted by the trash, Greg decided to pick up garbage along the Mississippi. Friends came to help, local news covered his clean up, more and more people got involved. Twenty-three years later, the 501-c-3 company is the only “Industrial Strength” river cleanup organization in the world. But what do seedlings have to do with garbage pickup?
When Greg revisited the same stretch of river a year later, every place tractor tires, refrigerators or old television sets were removed, the riverbank had eroded drastically. The garbage had been holding back silt and soil. Time to change the plan. The intrepid volunteers haul out garbage, and plant trees. As the seedlings grow, their roots hold the silt and soil, provide food and shelter for wildlife, oxygen for people and sequester carbon. The trees slow the water during spring floods, allowing the fertilizer, salt, pesticides and street runoff to settle in the wetlands, where water and time can do its work to clean the water. This massive reforestation effort affects several Midwest river bottoms, including the Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and many of their tributaries. Think of it, over 100,000 Johnny Appleseeds, descending on our floodplain! Their activities help keep our biggest river from becoming a pipeline of Midwest waste into the Gulf Stream.
Total mission impact: 10,845,545 pounds of trash removed, 117,635 volunteers involved and 1,457,601 trees planted. Want to get involved or learn more, please visit livinglandsandwaters.org.
René Robinson is the sister of Free Press columnist and Master Gardener Robin Robinson.