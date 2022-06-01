This free online course is for both new and experienced anglers looking to educate themselves on fisheries management and to up their fishing game by learning skills and practices that help ensure fishing opportunities for the future.
The course is comprised of three modules covering environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management. These narrated presentations can be accessed any time after an individual registers and can be completed at one’s own pace.
In addition to environmental ethics, the first module covers habitat protection while boating, and the negative effects of fishing pressure and how to reduce those effects.
In the last section of the the first lesson, the module teaches an ever-important lesson: how to handle wildlife and angler interactions, including situations such as what to do when an individual hooks a bird or turtle while fishing.
The second module educates anglers on several subjects, including best practices for fish handling and safe release, such as reducing stress to a fish during the process of hooking it, landing it, taking a photo and releasing it using the correct method to give the creature the best chance of survival.
The discussion topic for the third module is fisheries management, where anglers will learn more about the science behind bag and size limits set by the FWC. Then, they will learn about ways they can participate and give back to management as citizen scientists by offering feedback, helping collect data and reporting observations to appropriate agencies.
“Our goal for the course is that it will help people reduce their environmental impacts while fishing, and will help close the loop between fishery stakeholders and scientists/managers,” course administrator Savanna Barry told the Florida Keys Free Press. “In the Keys, where there is immense boating and fishing pressure, this course could help anglers enact practices that will reduce harm to sensitive resources such as seagrass. It could also help people increase the rate at which released fish survive, overall making fishing opportunities better for everyone. Anglers may also be inspired to participate more in fisheries management and science, which ultimately could lead to a more collaborative and participatory fisheries system.”
Upon finishing the course, successful participants will receive an electronic certificate of completion and will be mailed a Florida Friendly Angler decal. Register for the course at ifas-seagrant.catalog.instructure.com/courses/florida-friendly-angler.
For additional information about the course, contact Barry at savanna.barry@ufl.edu or Mike Sipos at sipos624@ufl.edu.
For-hire fishing guides are also encouraged to visit the Florida Friendly Fishing Guide course to learn about multiple benefits for their business. Visit flseagrant.org/florida-friendly-fishing-guide-certification.