Maestra

 Contributed

KEY WEST — South Florida Symphony Orchestra, launched 25 years ago in Key West under the direction of resident Maestra Sebrina Maria Alfonso, is celebrating its 2022-23 season with three performances.

The symphony will present its first Key West anniversary performance Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at the College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, with Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. The rebellious musician, who died in 1975, premiered his first symphony in 1926.