KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys Orchid Society will host Juanita’s Orchids at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Key Largo Civic Club, 209 Ocean Bay Drive.
Tough love and dirty hands are her specialty. Buy plants, participate in raffles and share information with folks who love plants. The public is invited to attend.
