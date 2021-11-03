Sorry, an error occurred.
KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys Orchid Society will host a presentation by David Adamusko at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Key Largo Civic Club, 209 Ocean Bay Drive.
Adamusko will talk about Tillandsia air plants and how to incorporate them into a garden.
Everyone is welcome. Raffles are planned.