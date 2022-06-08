Learn about orchids at the next Florida Keys Orchid Society meeting.
KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys Orchid Society will host a presentation by Juanita Contraras of Juanita’s Orchids at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Key Largo Civic Club, 209 Ocean Bay Drive.
Learn tips and tricks to make orchid growing easy and fun. Sales and raffles are planned. The public is invited to attend.
