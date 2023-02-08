KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys Orchid Society will host Bill Peters of Whimsy Orchids at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Key Largo Civic Club.

The South Florida orchid grower will share “The Ins and Outs of Growing Cattleyas in Key Largo” and bring plants to sell. Enjoy raffles and other folks who love beautiful plants.

