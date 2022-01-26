ISLAMORADA — Those who knew Pascal Weisberger say they are happy to have been alive at the same time he was, as brief as that was. He was a boy who curated kindness and inspired joy in others. As “Pascal’s Day of Service” approaches on Feb. 2, schoolmates, the community and animal lovers alike prepare to spend the day once again to honor him. And soon that day should be recognized officially in the Florida Keys in his memory.
Pascal would have turned 16 years old this year but tragically died May 7, 2020. Pascal, an animal lover, outdoor enthusiast and novice marathon runner, was a devoted son to Ari Poholek and younger brother to Daniel Weisberger, his accused killer.
Pascal served as an unofficial ambassador to homeless pets for years at the Upper Keys Humane Society, where he’s honored with a plaque in the lobby.
As a standout student at Treasure Village Montessori School and an aspiring Eagle Scout, Pascal organized and participated in coastal cleanups and created thought-provoking conservation projects. He genuinely cared about the environment and because of that, and his kindness, it’s important for those who knew him to keep his legacy alive.
Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein confirmed that she will sponsor a resolution officially dedicating Feb. 2 to Pascal Weisberger in the county.
“February’s meeting is in Key West, so we’re pushing it to the March meeting, which will be held in Key Largo,” Raschein said.
Boy Scout Troop 912, led by Poholek, will be coordinating a community cleanup at Harry Harris Park from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2. The troop removes hundreds of pounds of marine debris along the coast each year.
Ocean Studies Charter School, where Pascal attended grade school, is dedicating a lab in his memory.
“It is important to honor Pascal to keep his mission of service, kindness and activism alive, especially in times like these,” said school Programs Manager Jessica Martinez. “Pascal was a shining light of peace and calm and that kind of spirit is what we need today. If even a little of that spark could be felt in the hearts of our students and they are inspired by what he accomplished in his short life, then the world will continue to be a better place because Pascal was a part of it.
“We are excited to announce that our marine science lab, the core of our school, will be renamed in Pascal’s honor. It will now be The Pascal Weisberger Marine Discovery Lab. An anonymous donor purchased the naming rights for the room. Our school will be hosting a small dedication ceremony with our school and board members to present the signage and to honor to his father, Ari.”
Each Ocean Studies Charter School classroom had students decided as a group which kindness project they wanted to undertake to honor Pascal’s legacy.
Kindergarteners and first-graders in the SeaStars Class will partner with fourth- and fifth-graders in the Sharks Class for a reading initiative. The older children will be reading books based on kindness to the younger students.
First- and second-graders in the Dolphins Class will organize a supply drive for the Upper Keys Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter near Tradewinds Plaza, and develop their writing skills to pen “pet biographies” to promote adoptions.
Second- and third-graders in the Jellyfish Class will create get-well cards for hospital patients. Their intent is to brighten spirits and show the ill they are being thought of and wished well, Martinez said.
The Rays Class, third- and fourth-graders, will be performing acts of kindness and inclusion.
“They are taking on the huge and needed task of cleaning our buses for all the kids to enjoy. They will also be designing and creating signage for around the school about how special each child is,” Martinez said.
The Sailfish Middle School Class will be writing letters to elementary students and community members with a message about self-importance and contributing to society.
Treasure Village Montessori School, where Pascal attended middle school, too will celebrate the boy’s kindness.
“TVM Sea Dragons will participate in Pascal’s Day of Service where our students follow our school’s mission, ‘Be A Good Human; Kindness Matters,’ by going out into the community and doing deeds of service,” Principal Kelly Mangel said.
“Students will be spread throughout the Keys hosting tree plantings, environmental cleanups, beautification projects and animal care projects.”
Treasure Village students will meet in the courtyard for a moment of silence and kindness wish activity, followed by a “fun run” around Founders Park.
“Classrooms will then be divided for various projects within the community and there will also be a blood mobile stationed on campus for the community to donate blood,” Mangel said.
“Pascal was an amazing soul that touched the lives of everyone he met. He had a genuine soul, an ability to forgive that was beyond his years, a thirst for knowledge and a desire to impact the world around him,” she added. “He did what he could every day to make a difference and although it might not have made a huge impact, it made a difference to him and that kept him going. He was an inspiration. I think of him often and know that I am a better person for having known him. For that, I am forever thankful.”
After school, students are challenged to continue to work within their community to spread kindness and positivity in creative ways. They will be encouraged to post positive affirmation and sunset pictures on Facebook using the hashtag #Pascalsway #Seadragons.