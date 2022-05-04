UPPER KEYS — A 5K run or walk is planned to commemorate the short life of a beloved boy, Pascal Weisberger, who died tragically two years ago. The event is to celebrate his enthusiasm for running and commitment to the animals housed at the Upper Keys Humane Society.
The 5K will be held in person or offered virtually for those who can’t attend. Participants are asked to log a total distance of 3.1 miles wherever they may be.
The run/walk is being dubbed Pascal’s Way 5K. In lieu of registration fees, Ari Poholek, the boy’s father, is asking for a $25 donation be made to the local no-kill independent animal shelter, the Upper Keys Humane Society, not affiliated with the national franchise.
Shelter manager Karla Perrine estimates that Weisberger had volunteered about 2,000 hours at the shelter for the four years of his life, until his death at age 14.
That is the equivalent of 40 hours a week for 50 weeks. Weisberger volunteered there in addition to being a top student at Treasure Village Montessori, a runner on the school’s track team, a Boy Scout, a faithful volunteer, and a budding conservationist and scientist.
“He was there all the time. Any time he didn’t have another activity lined up, he was there. The [Upper Keys] Humane Society was an outlet for him that was easy to express his love for animals. Once he started volunteering there, he was basically an employee. Karla put him in charge of being a tour guide or an ambassador of the shelter,” Poholek said. “... He knew the names of the animals and how long they had been there. He’d recant any information that was known about the animal’s history. He loved animals of all kinds.”
The Upper Keys Humane Society is building a new 1,500-square-foot facility adjacent to the original historic fish camp compound at mile marker 101.6, oceanside. The addition is to shelter more homeless cats and dogs, and to help control the feral cat population with a trap-neuter-release program sponsored in part by longtime charity Casting for Cats.
Poholek has set a no less important but lofty goal for the 5K.
“The goal I’ve set is $10,000. It’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities. I will say donations are an important part of it, but I’d like people to join me for the walk/run. People are donating but not joining up for the event. It’s a milestone anniversary of two years and it seems like a lifetime. I’d like for people to be there,” he said.
Construction costs have soared since the shelter initially scoped the project.
“We are at about $4,700, nowhere close to $50,000, but grateful for every penny. The construction is moving along quickly, but we’ve had lots of change orders, at about $53,000 so far,” said shelter president Angela Boehm.
“One, the difference between five years ago and current construction supply costs; two, our old building had some serious plumbing issues that we had to tie in with the new building; three, unforeseen items or areas that needed to be corrected. Once complete, it’s going to be fabulous. One of our concerns is the major increase in costs associated with taking care of so many additional animals, but our community always bails us out and I’m sure this will be no different. The new shelter will be something everyone can be proud of.”
For half of Weisberger’s life, he participated in the Mariners Hospital 5K. He loved to run and was dedicated to improving his speed.
When he started running as a 7-year-old, he logged 45 minutes, or about 14.5 minutes a mile. The last race he did in 2020, he ran the 5K in 26 minutes, or about eight minutes a mile.
The 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, and will begin and end by the entrance to Treasure Village Montessori along the bike path on the Old Highway, with the turn-around point being at the Old Highway entrance to Forest Tek Lumber.
Virtual participants are encouraged to walk or run in a safe convenient area.
For more information or to register, visit givesignup.org/Race/FL/Islamorada/PascalsWay5K. For donations, visit facebook.com/donate/538110697743195.