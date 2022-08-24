KEY LARGO — Charles Rosenbalm, pastor at First Baptist Church of Key Largo, can be seen on most mornings running along the hot sidewalks of the northernmost island, a a regular exercise regimen that he says helps set the pace for his work as a minister.
“(Running) certainly gives me an opportunity to clear my mind. I like to listen to a variety of podcasts, particularly of the Christian genre, along with other preachers giving sermons and that kind of thing. It’s my time alone, my time to think, my time to reset,” he said.
The Tampa native, who relocated to the Florida Keys in 1999, found his passion for putting one foot in front of another, again and again, in 2007. The full-body exercise often poses a challenge for those who dare to try the sport on the island chain, especially during the summer months.
Rosenbalm originally elected to give the sport a shot to get in better physical shape.
“I was pretty overweight and I thought that this was a pretty good way to do something. My son was taking martial arts, so I would go for jogs while he was at his martial arts class. It just kind of went from there, and I’ve pretty much just kept at it ever since,” he said.
He said his running routine has helped him physically and socially.
“It was very helpful for that (physical health). I lost quite a bit of weight through it. Down here in the Keys, you’re sweating a lot of weight off,” Rosenbalm said.
But running has also helped him develop friendships outside of the walls of First Baptist Church with fellow runners who partake in long, grueling races.
“We’ve run in the Keys 100, and the Ragnar Relay (a 199-mile relay-style race stretching from Miami to Key West). Those (races) provided for great inspiration. The teamwork, the encouragement and some of the support you get in that style of relay event transfers to how we should treat one another, encourage and support each other in the church,” he said.
Step by step, the sport has helped mold Rosenbalm’s walk with Christ, running literally reshaping several of his sermons, providing a new brand of power to his messages.
“I’ve used this in sermon illustrations from time to time. ‘Let’s go run a 100-mile relay together.’ We’ll learn more about ourselves and each other. We’ll learn to support each other better by doing that more than anything else, you know,” Rosenbalm said.
Relays are ultimate team-building experiences. But when it comes to regular exercise, the preacher prefers to run alone.
His routine is simple, and like many Florida Keys runners, Rosenbalm gets out early.
“I’m a morning runner. It sort of clears the mind and helps me get my day started,” he said.
Rosenbalm’s day starts at 5 a.m. with two hours of studying scripture before his 7 a.m. run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the latter providing the greatest challenge of all in preparation for his Sunday sermon.
“Saturday is the proverbial long run for the week,” he said.
The sport for Rosenbalm has created memories, brothers in battle and a much-improved physical condition, but also clarity and a fresh start to the day.
“I sort out what’s to come through the leadership podcasts and put church priorities on a list, organizationally, based on emphasis. It helps me when I come to the office to have a bit of direction, and it puts me on the right track for the day,” he said.