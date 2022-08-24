KEY LARGO — Charles Rosenbalm, pastor at First Baptist Church of Key Largo, can be seen on most mornings running along the hot sidewalks of the northernmost island, a a regular exercise regimen that he says helps set the pace for his work as a minister.

“(Running) certainly gives me an opportunity to clear my mind. I like to listen to a variety of podcasts, particularly of the Christian genre, along with other preachers giving sermons and that kind of thing. It’s my time alone, my time to think, my time to reset,” he said.

