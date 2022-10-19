MONROE COUNTY — Friday, Oct. 21, will mark the first “Be Like Mike” Day in the Florida Keys.
Mike Forster, a Monroe County commissioner, former Islamorada councilman and longtime restauranteur, was a member of the United Way of Collier and the Keys’ local advisory board at the time of his death due to complications from COVID-19.
UWCK staff and board members want to commemorate Forster’s commitment to making life better for Keys residents.
“Residents from Key West to Key Largo knew and loved Mike,” said Leah Stockton, Keys area president of United Way of Collier and the Keys. “This is a way for all of us to continue his spirit of behind-the-scenes small gestures of goodwill throughout our community. We want to keep his legacy going through this annual event encouraging people to give back however they can.”
The community is encouraged to spend the week leading up to Oct. 21 promoting goodwill and generosity through random acts of kindness, and then sharing their good deeds on social media with the hashtag #BeLikeMike. Wednesday, Oct. 19, will focus on aiding animals, and Thursday, Oct. 20, is designated for thanking first-responders, military members and veterans.
On Friday, Oct. 21, along with partners Burton Memorial United Methodist Church in Tavernier, Keys Area Interdenominational Resource in Marathon and Star of the Sea Foundation in Key West, UWCK will be collecting non-perishable food to distribute Keys-wide. Community members are encouraged to drop off food donations between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at these locations.