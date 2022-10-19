Mangrove Mike

Mike Forster poses outside his Mangrove Make’s Cafe in Islamorada in this file photo.

 File photo

MONROE COUNTY — Friday, Oct. 21, will mark the first “Be Like Mike” Day in the Florida Keys.

Mike Forster, a Monroe County commissioner, former Islamorada councilman and longtime restauranteur, was a member of the United Way of Collier and the Keys’ local advisory board at the time of his death due to complications from COVID-19.