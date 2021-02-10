Finding something unique and special to do on Valentine’s Day for your significant other can be a challenge. Every year, the day to celebrate love rolls around and every year it may seem like you’re out of ideas. Many people feel the same way.
However, with just a couple bowls, a cookie cutter and a skillet, your Valentine’s Day could start off a lot sweeter.
Try these Red Velvet Heart Pancakes, which are one of a kind and a delicious way to spend your morning with your loved one.
Add your favorite pancake toppings like butter, syrup, powdered sugar or raspberries. In the end, you will have yourself a scrumptious breakfast, made with love and as sweet as can be.
Red Velvet Heart Pancakes
Servings: 8-10
1 cup flour
¼ cup sugar
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for garnish
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
30-40 drops red food coloring
nonstick cooking spray
syrup, for garnish
powdered sugar, for garnish
raspberries, for garnish
In large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In medium bowl, whisk egg. Add buttermilk, 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla extract and food coloring; whisk until combined.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir to combine.
Spray heart-shaped cookie cutter with nonstick cooking spray and place in skillet. Add enough batter to fill heart. Cook 2 minutes. Remove heart cutter. Flip pancake and cook 1 minute.
Serve with butter, syrup, powdered sugar and raspberries.
Note: If mixture is too thick, add water until desired consistency is reached.