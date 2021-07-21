KEY LARGO — Nada Khalaf-Jones, a professional photographer and videographer, was the first to notice the honeybees coming in and out of the roof overhang at the front of her house.
The insect guests had made their way into an area where there was some damage to the wood and made themselves at home. To most, this may have been considered a nuisance and prompted removal right away. But to Khalaf-Jones and her husband, Joe Jones, it was an opportunity to start their own hive on their Key Largo property.
The new hive sits in front of their house, awaiting its inhabitants to-be. To perform the transplant from roof-to-hive, the family brought in the husband and wife owners of Pirate Hat Apiary, Jeff Wingate and Paula Wittke. They arrived at the house with equipment to remove the bees: a box with a vacuum-like tube to suck the bees out of the roof.
Most of the time, they don’t wear any of the protection, white suits and mesh face shields, that one would associate with the appearance of beekeepers. They wear regular clothes, even when they’re right up against the hive. They climbed up on the ladder and began sucking the bees out of the roof and putting the comb in boxes to be stored. The hive didn’t seem happy about it and began to swarm about, but Wingate and Wittke said the hive was relatively docile and calm.
Asked how many times he’s been stung, Wingate replied, “Just once today.”
“Right in the face,” Wittke said.
Pirate Hat Apiary maintains about 100 hives in the Keys, mostly between mile markers 85 and 105, and helps people set up hives on their properties. They have done beehive removals and transplants from all sorts of different locations. Wingate lists off some of the more remarkable: a Yeti-brand cooler, trailers, boat sheds, the ranger station on Elliott Key, buildings in the Everglades National Park, the Long Key Transfer Station. Among the Keys’ resident bee experts, they have contracts with the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District for all bee removal needs. They also supply local wild honey to Keys Meads, which uses it in their honey-based brews.
Using an infrared phone application, they’re able to see the heat signature of the hive behind the wood. Wittke and Wingate remarked that they didn’t have the queen in the box yet, since the bees seemed more interested in staying in the roof overhang. They removed the lid of the box to show thousands of bees inside. Wittke held her hand over it to demonstrate how one can feel the bees ventilating with their wings. Wingate said they keep the hive at 95 degrees, and assign certain bees to ventilate it to keep it at optimal temperature.
The portion of roof that the bees inhabited was just over the children’s bedroom. Everyone moved inside and with the infrared, Jones and the beekeepers were able to see a big spot of yellow over part of the inside wall. The beekeepers took this to mean that the bees may have infiltrated the interior wall structure. The next step, they say, was to drill a hole in the roof and get out the bees that might be in the wall. As they prepared for this, a large amount of bees began to swarm outside on the deck.
“We got the queen, look at them all on that post,” Wingate said. The bees were searching for the queen, who was now in the vacuum hive-box.
Wittke explained that once they open a hole in the roof, bees might pour out, along with some honeycomb possibly. The children’s things were moved to the side, and a string of LED lights was taken down and covered with sheets to protect against potential falling honey. Wingate grabbed a drill and put a hole saw on the bit. Everyone braced for the bees to emerge in the room. But when the hole was made, no bees came out. Wingate called it a “false positive” on the part of the infrared.
So the beekeepers had to get as many of the bees out of the roof as possible, take them to a hive off-site and then bring them back to the Khalaf-Jones property to place in the new wooden hive in the yard.
Bee colonies are born out of other bee colonies when they split during a certain time of year.
“Every hive wants to split in the spring,” Wittke said. That’s why Pirate Hat artificially splits their hives and puts the new colony in its own hive. If they weren’t to do that, the new colonies would fly off in a swarm and make themselves at home in structures meant for humans. That would increase business, Wingate joked, but it wouldn’t be ethical.