FLORIDA KEYS — Several “spooktacular” outings will be a treat for kids and their parents as Halloween nears.
The Key Largo School Parent-Teacher Association is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and is seeking volunteers to decorate their car trunks and hand out candy.
Trick-or-treaters spend the evening going from trunk to trunk, collecting candy from volunteers who have decorated their vehicles.
The event takes place outside on the field this year to observe COVID-19 precautions. There will be plenty of room to spread out.
The Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and the Florida Keys Board of Realtors have made donations to the PTA to support the event and the students.
“This is the first year we’ve received a donation and we’re happy to be a part of it. These funds have gone toward updating some of our games and to support the students with a new Generation Genius science program for all grades, a phonics program and the Story Works program,” said PTA Treasurer Allison Conover.
The PTA is concentrating efforts on making this year’s Trunk or Treat special as Key Largo School celebrates its 50th year and after COVID paused last year’s event.
“We’ll have a glow paint station, a craft puppet station, a snow cone station, a popcorn station, pizza station and a few stations for food and drinks. We have at least 12 cars signed up so far including a haunted RV. We’re really looking forward to this,” Conover said.
The PTA will also be hosting a booth at the Bealls Grand Reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Tradewinds Plaza to collect donated Halloween costumes in all sizes.
Village of Islamorada park staff is inviting individuals, families, community groups and businesses to decorate their vehicle trunks or tailgates to be part of the 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on Founders Park’s Great Lawn.
Trunk participants must decorate their vehicles in family appropriate themes and must bring sealed and wrapped candy to pass out. Register by Monday, Oct. 18, by contacting the park office at 305-853-1685 or emailing ifp@islamorada.fl.us.
The Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition Tot Time program is hosting a field trip to the Burton Memorial United Methodist Church great pumpkin patch at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The group will read a book and partake in a pumpkin scavenger hunt. The event is perfect for parents who want to take pictures of their children with pumpkins, scarecrows and other Halloween décor.
Pumpkins are for purchase to bring home and decorate. Come dressed up in a Halloween costume.
In Big Pine Key, the Tot Time Program will take a field trip to St. Peter Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
The group will read a book and do a craft activity.
Tot Time is a no-cost program that includes educational activities, games, stories, music, guest speakers, field trips, social interactions and more.
Bring little ones ages 5 and under to engage and interact with other kids and families.
For Tot Time newcomers, fill out a liability form online at keyshealthystart.org/waivers.