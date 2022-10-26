History of Diving Museum will present ‘Treasure Treat Night!’ from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 82990 Overseas Highway. This event will include trick-or-treat stations, a costume contest with prizes valued up to $200, children’s activities and a spooky exhibit experience with costumed staff. Admission is $5. For more information, call 305-664-9737 or email director@divingmuseum.org.

The Key Largo School PTA will present its annual “Trunk or Treat” event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28., featuring prizes, games and other activities. Admission charged at gate. Ages 4-18 pay $12 with proceeds benefiting the PTA. Adults and children under age 3 are admitted free.