History of Diving Museum will present ‘Treasure Treat Night!’ from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 82990 Overseas Highway. This event will include trick-or-treat stations, a costume contest with prizes valued up to $200, children’s activities and a spooky exhibit experience with costumed staff. Admission is $5. For more information, call 305-664-9737 or email director@divingmuseum.org.
The Key Largo School PTA will present its annual “Trunk or Treat” event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28., featuring prizes, games and other activities. Admission charged at gate. Ages 4-18 pay $12 with proceeds benefiting the PTA. Adults and children under age 3 are admitted free.
Island Dolphin Scare is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 115 Lorelane Place. The event features pumpkin painting (must bring own pumpkin and pay fee), trick-or-treating, a costume contest, raffles, bag painting and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $5. Ages 2 and under admitted free. Call 305-451-5884 for prices and to book in advance.
Islamorada’s Halloween Bar Crawl begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, with stops at Pelican Cove, Postcard Inn, La Siesta Resort and Amara Cay. A free shuttle is available.
MarrVelous Pet Rescues will offer (dog) trick-or-treating for pets at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 68 Silver Springs Drive in Key Largo. A costume contest is set for 3 p.m. Pets for adoption are available. Admission is $10.