ISLAMORADA — Keys History and Discovery Center is featuring a new arts-meets-nature exhibit on display through Jan. 16.
“Pollinators” includes original works of art emphasizing the variety and variability of creatures that pollinate South Florida’s native plants.
Focusing on these complex relationships, members of the Tropical Botanic Artists collective illustrated birds, butterflies, moths, bees, wasps, even aquatic zooplankton, with plants they pollinate. Informative labels accompany each work.
“The critical role of pollinators is familiar to farmers and home gardeners alike,” said Susan Cumins with the Tropical Botanic Artists. “In South Florida’s remaining uncultivated places — pine rocklands, hardwood hammocks, watery glades and coastal mangroves — the connection between plants and their pollinators is crucial. These co-dependent relationships, though not always obvious, can be strong. Without one, the other will not survive.”
Artists with works in the “Pollinators” exhibition are Margie Bauer, Beverly Borland, Kristi Bettendorf, Silvia Bota, Jeanie Duck, Pauline A. Goldsmith, Diana Heitzman, Leo Hernandez, Carol Ann Lane, Elsa Nadal, Laurie Richardson, Donna Torres, Jedda Wong and Cumins. All are residents of South Florida.
The Tropical Botanic Artists collective was established in Miami in 2006 to highlight the beauty of tropical plants through art. For more information about the group visit tropicalbotanicartists.com.
Keys History and Discovery Center, located on the property of the Islander Resort, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit keysdiscovery.com or call 305-992-2237.