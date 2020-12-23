KEY LARGO — Cirque Salon Studios hosted its third annual “Jingle and Mingle” event, a pop-up shop featuring local businesses, on Sunday, Dec. 13.
This year was a little different with the vendors setting up outside Cirque Salon Studios on the breezeway. Masks were required and the vendors were spaced to allow for social distancing.
In addition to shopping for holiday gifts, attendees had the chance to bring home one of 26 raffle prizes. This year’s raffle proceeds of $800 were donated to the Good Health Clinic.