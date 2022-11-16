KEY LARGO — A local artist uses fabric to create plush art. Mary Ann Lindroth has been quilting since 1973 and once was called up on stage at an Ernest Hemingway lookalike contest in Key West because her quilt of Hemingway Days T-shirts was being auctioned off.
She said that was her first 15 minutes of fame, and her current one-woman show at the Key Largo Library is her second.
A Hemingway lookalike winner, Roger Brule of Key Largo, had commissioned a quilt in 2013 after attending the Hemingway Days event for years. The quilt for which he paid $300 used T-shirts he had collected for 30 years from the annual contest. Brule then donated the one-of-a-kind item to be auctioned at the Key West event for college scholarships.
When on stage, Lindroth was asked how long she had spent making the quilt, and she responded she does not keep track of time; however, it took about five months. The auctioneer began the bidding at $500, and it sold for $5,000.
A display of Lindroth’s quilts can be viewed at the Key Largo Library Community Room until Nov. 30. Although the fabric artist had enjoyed “crafting” for fun before quilting, Lindroth began quilting when a family friend showed her the hand-piecing method and the “cathedral window” pattern. But, she never finished the queen-sized quilt because the novelty wore off, she said.
When she retired in 2000 from teaching physical education in Rockland County, New York, she began machine quilting after taking a three- to four-week class at retailer JoAnn’s Fabrics. While she never finished that project either, she was hooked and began watching quilting shows on television. Lindroth said the shows and quilting magazines are valuable sources for ideas. She can adapt patterns to fit her own creative notions. Soon after beginning to watch quilting shows, she created a hand-quilted Americana-themed quilt which her brother wanted, and that he still values to this day.
Lindroth moved to Key Largo in December 2001 along with her husband, who owned a scuba diving shop in New York. He used to bring people diving in the Keys, so the move was an easy decision for the couple. Lindroth joined The Florida Keys Quilters back then, adding they teach each other by sharing their skills and techniques. Mary Lou Wilkinson of Tavernier is president of the guild
On display at the library exhibit are nautical-themed quilts in which Lindroth outlined the “critters” with stitching to make them “pop,” as well as a “tropical twister” pattern which looks like a figure eight. A square quilt with colors that call to mind the Miami Dolphins, and a geometric skyscraper pattern in which Lindroth rotated the original design that inspired her to a create a new version that made more sense to her also are shown. A red cardinal quilt is one of her earlier efforts and has a three-dimensional, free-hanging wing and tail. She also eliminated the winter snow from the original pattern to fit better with Florida’s climate and added red berries on the tree limb and in the bird’s mouth for fun.
Lindroth has won several awards for her artwork including a Best of Show and Judges’ Choice.
The fabric artist accepts commissions, from T-shirt quilts to other creative designs and of varying sizes. She charges about $75 for small wall-hangings. Small artworks include dog quilts or pads. The most expensive quilt ($1,200) she ever made was a double-sided Harley Davidson quilt with matching pillow shams.
Lindroth said she appreciates T-shirt quilts because they mean something to the person who requests them. On display at the Key Largo Library is a T-shirt quilt made from her years of participating with a friend in the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Walk in South Florida. After she began quilting it, she learned she herself had breast cancer. She, happily, is a survivor.
The Florida Keys Quilters have a Facebook page and have an annual show. Their show is set for February 2023. The quilters meet the first Saturday of each month at the Key Largo Library in Tradewinds Shopping Center at mile marker 101.5, oceanside, and newcomers are welcome. As well, members appreciate donations of fabric, especially made of cotton.