KEY LARGO — A local artist uses fabric to create plush art. Mary Ann Lindroth has been quilting since 1973 and once was called up on stage at an Ernest Hemingway lookalike contest in Key West because her quilt of Hemingway Days T-shirts was being auctioned off.

She said that was her first 15 minutes of fame, and her current one-woman show at the Key Largo Library is her second.