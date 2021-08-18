Sorry, an error occurred.
Skip the silverware at your next “homegate” and dive right in with a fan favorite that requires just your hands and a heap of napkins: wings.
Whether you pick through your pieces or clean each wing to the bone, these Game Day Chicken Wings are perfect for eaters of all types.
A simple flour-based coating keeps the recipe easy to make and baking in the oven means you can skip the messy fryer or firing up the grill.
Cook until crispy then corral your party’s favorite dipping sauces from ranch and blue cheese to barbecue and more.
Once your spread is served, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the game.
Visit Culinary.net to find more touchdown-worthy tailgate recipes.
Game Day Chicken Wings
Total time: 50 minutes
Servings: 4
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1/3 cup flour
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
10 chicken wingettes, thawed
dipping sauces (optional)
fresh parsley (optional)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Line baking sheet with foil. Arrange butter cubes on foil.
In medium bowl, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
Coat both sides of wings in flour mixture then evenly space among butter cubes on baking sheet.
Bake wings 30 minutes.
Turn wings over and bake 15 minutes, or until crispy and fully cooked.
Serve with dipping sauces and sprinkle with fresh parsley, if desired.