MARATHON — The Marathon Youth Club is in the midst of their little league t-ball, baseball and softball seasons, and the annual program is back to normal after the initial challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had a really great time this season. We have just over 200 kids in the program. It’s been a record number for us, at least since the end of the pandemic, which is awesome for us,” said Cate Worden, club president.
Worden is learning the ropes of running the league as first-year president, but friend and vice president Maggie Vanderlee has also assisted in the program that provides several benefits for children in the Marathon community.
Both Worden and Vanderlee understand the base function of youth sports: to get community children active with friends while learning the skills of a new sport, along with important core values such as teamwork and sportsmanship.
“We want to develop the kids’ athleticism and skills in the sport as well as their character on and off the field,” she said.
The baseball and softball programs have been a hit with the children, especially considering the physical health benefits of playing the sports.
“The kids are really excited to get outside, move around and develop their skills,” Worden said.
The message of a fun-filled program that sharpens the physical and social skills for children especially hits home for Worden, who has four kids, and Vanderlee, who has six.
“We just want to try and help get youth sports reestablished and continue to pour sports into this town,” she said.
Children ages 4-12 compete in “America’s pastime” across the country each spring in the space that serves as the “town square” for many small towns in the United States: the community park. In this case, the Marathon Community Park is the host. Equipped with two youth baseball fields, contests are slated from Monday through Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m daily.
The season runs from mid-March until the last week of May, and the time is well-spent for family and friends. Siblings, parents and grandparents cheer on their favorite players as hamburgers and hot dogs are grilled to order.
Also available this season have been increased menu item offerings, including pizza provided free of charge by Driftwood Pizza and Pasta for a few nights per week. Funds from pizza sales benefit the Marathon Youth Club.
“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback, and families are excited to have that dinner option. Being able to offer that makes their burdens and loads easier. The atmosphere is awesome. It provides great family fun at the park,” Worden said.
Families and friends listen to the ping of the bat and the soft sound of the baseball meeting the leather of the glove while enjoying the warm nights with a light breeze that are often synonymous with the Keys during the spring.
Worden simply described the atmosphere as vibrant.
“Through the program, we hope to encourage kids to get outside and be active, whether that be through baseball, softball, basketball, soccer or something else,” she said.
Support for the league from the local community has been tremendous, she said, as several parents and other residents have offered their time to coach games, run the concession stands, grill hot dogs and hamburgers, operate the scorer’s table and more.
Varsity baseball student-athletes from Marathon High School have volunteered their time to serve as umpires and also helped at the Home Run Derby fundraiser at the beginning of the season. The positive reinforcement from their older peers helps provide a spark for the children participating in the program.
The derby was part of registration night, which was held on March 3.
The Marathon native said that she recently returned to the city, and with that move comes a new mission.
“I’m just super excited to get involved in the community. I was born and raised here, so to come back and do this is exciting. Everyone is coming together for the kids in this town,” Worden said.