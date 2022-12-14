UPPER KEYS — Not many people have been invited to spend the night in a Florida Keys lighthouse. But, Carl Wright of Islamorada had that opportunity in 1947 as a 13-year-old. He is the Keys version of Tom Sawyer, only in and around saltwater.

Wright and two friends were invited by two Coast Guardsmen to have lunch at and a tour of Carysfort Reef Light, located about 6 nautical miles off the east coast of Key Largo. His mother accompanied them on the tour during which the boys were offered an overnight visit. Wright recalled the spiral staircase to the top and generators operating the electric refrigerator. There was no air conditioning, he said, and wooden shutters covered the windows in the event of a hurricane.

