Horseshoe crabs mate by pairing up with a smaller male attached to a larger female. It is most common to see mating groups along the shore of sandy lower-wave action beaches in March and April as well as September and October.

FLORIDA — It’s almost spring and that means it’s peak mating season for horseshoe crabs. Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are once again asking for the public’s help in gathering information about these ancient creatures by reporting sightings on the online survey.

Horseshoe crabs mate by pairing up with a smaller male attached to a larger female. They then crawl onto the beach up to the high tide line, the female digs a nest and lays her eggs, all while the male is attached and fertilizing the freshly laid eggs.

