KEY LARGO — Pastor Kerry Foote last Thursday visited Pawsitive Beginnings, a local red fox rescue, to impart a blessing on four foxes spared from one of the 400-plus fur farms remaining in the U.S.
Longtime animal advocate and Pawsitive Beginning founder Nicole Navarro initially adopted two red foxes, “Libby” and “Louie,” about a year ago that were slated for certain death.
Since then, “Jasper” and “Penny” have joined Navarro’s nonprofit rescue. All four foxes were deemed unwanted or unprofitable by Midwest fur farmers.
Red foxes, despite their name, aren’t necessarily red. Red is the most common color with dark “stockings,” but red fox coats can range from light yellow to deep auburn red, or be black or silver. They’re also diminutive, weighing an average of 15 pounds.
“It’s a good thing you are doing here,” Foote said to Navarro after meeting the elusive foxes.
“There is goodness where goodness comes from,” said Barry Gabler, who accompanied Foote for the blessing.
Pawsitive Beginning foxes are fed a diet of raw meat or poultry with veggies and fruits at dusk and dawn. Foxes are mostly nocturnal and very active at dawn and dusk.
For more information, visit pawsitivebeginnings.org.