ISLAMORADA — David Shiffman, a marine conservation biologist and professor at Arizona State University, is touring the world to speak on behalf of sharks. He recently stopped in the Florida Keys, former stomping grounds from his college days in Miami.
Growing up 400 miles from the ocean in Pittsburgh, Shiffman nonetheless found himself lured by the deep blue sea.
“You don’t necessarily have to see the ocean everyday to fall in love with it,” he said.
The shark researcher and advocate for the predators and all marine life recently released the book, “Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive With the World’s Most Understood Predator.”
In his book, Shiffman lays a framework for why the continual conservation of the misunderstood predators is so crucial, with one of his research-backed arguments being that strength in numbers of sharks provide stability at the top of the food chain. Otherwise, the trickle-down effect can provide catastrophic consequences to the health of an entire oceanic ecosystem as a whole.
"Sometimes the ecological effects resulting from changes in predator populations ripple through the food chain," Shiffman explains. "This ripple effect is called atrophic cascade."
A decline in predators can result in a boom of other species, which in turn can negatively impact what they eat, cascading down to the bottom of food chain to surprising and often unfortunate ends.
Since Shiffman’s book was released this spring, he hasn’t let any spare moment go to waste, kickstarting an international speaking tour to promote his book and advocate for the best interests of the sharks, all while debunking myths from Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” and combatting other misinformation.
He’s made several stops so far in just five months, with 40 to be made across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. His book has risen to the top of amazon.com’s marine biology category.
Both in his book, and his presentations, Shiffman dives deeper into practical shark conservation.
The conservationist has built a large following on Twitter with 70,000 followers. He regularly uses the application to communicate reliable information about shark and oceanic conservation to the public.
He first discovered his love for sharks at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, but the Florida Keys ended up becoming the breeding ground for his passion for conservation.
His interest was kickstarted at Sea Camp, a Big Pine Key-based nonprofit dedicated to marine science education, where he spent time as a camper (1997-2002) and counselor and science instructor (2007-08).
Shiffman returned to South Florida for five years (2011-16) to earn his doctorate degree at the University of Miami, with a focus in ecosystem science and policy.
Shiffman recently visited the Keys to attend the 58th anniversary of Sea Camp and celebration of life for founder Grace Upshaw. He then stopped at the History of Diving Museum in Islamorada for a presentation about his book and shark conservation.
While in Islamorada, Shiffman explained two important themes: mixed messaging in global media, which displays a bias toward conflict by over-reporting shark attacks, and over-emphasizes shark-finning, an ongoing crisis that is actually overshadowed by another more pressing issue: overfishing.
“Tens of thousands of Americans die in car accidents, heart attacks or cancer. And that’s not headline news unless someone is famous. But when anyone is even grazed on the bottom of their foot by a shark, that’s headline news everywhere. It leads to this false perception that the shark is going to eat your whole family and that they’re evil monsters, and that’s just not the case. The odds (of a shark attack) are astronomically low,” he said.
“The greatest threat facing sharks around the world is unsustainable overfishing practices, and the single-most effective thing that anyone can do to protect sharks and protect the ocean is not eat unsustainable seafood. Notice that I’m not saying that we need to give up fishing or eating seafood entirely, but there are some fishing practices that cause real environmental harm,” Shiffman said.
And while shark populations continue to see declines in many parts of the world, the news for the Florida Keys is good.
“There’s a lot of reports from recreational anglers that shark populations are higher than they can remember, and there are stories of people that can’t land a single fish because of the shark bites (the fish suffers) before an angler can reel in their catch," he said. "There’s still fewer than there used to be (and) that there are supposed to be, but I have seen a lot of reports from the Florida Keys angling community that there were way too many sharks. This even led to some heated conflicts between the environmental and fishing communities.”
But that’s an argument for another day. In the meantime, island chain residents should be glad that numbers are good for the bull, hammerhead, tiger, lemon, reef, black tip, mako, dusky and nurse sharks that populate local waters, he said, since the health of the ecosystem is entwined with the health of the predator population.
To learn more, follow Shiffman on social media @WhySharksMatter on Twitter and Instagram, or visit whysharksmatter.com.