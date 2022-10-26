A car problem leads Janet and Brad, at left, to the home and laboratory of the unusual Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his scary housemates in the Marathon Community Theatre’s production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show.’
JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed
Magenta and Riff Raff taunt Janet and Brad in the strange house.
JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed
Usherette Stephanie Zajac is a classically-trained vocalist, who opens and closes the show.
MARATHON — Who’s ready for a time warp with Halloween’s ghoulish flourish? “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is the biggest cult film musical of all time, and the Marathon Community Theatre is featuring the stage version as its 2022-23 season opener.
Originated in 1973 by Richard O’Brien and music partner Richard Hartley as “The Rocky Horror Show,” the stage production of this comedic homage to B horror movies and sci-fi flicks has kept the Middle Keys theater troupe toiling and practicing for two months, resulting in a highly-entertaining show geared toward mature audiences. From stage sets to costumes and make-up, along with the all-important singing, acting and dancing, there is not a sour note in the entire show.
Director Jimmy Zimmerman with Assistant Maresa Carey, musical director Allison Sayer and producer/choreographer Joanne Zimmerman worked with the actors to make it scream-out-loud fun. Those familiar with the show know audience participation is encouraged. The audience has its own role to play with an audible script and “props” such as confetti and cards, which allow extra humor to creep into the already-amusing theatrics.
Stephanie Zajac, an “usherette,” sings about a science fiction double feature preparing the audience for what comes next. Then, Brad and Janet, a young couple in love, experience a flat tire while driving at night and seek assistance by wandering to the closest residence to use its phone. Therein lies the tale, which centers on the outrageous Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his creation of Rocky, a muscular beauty, in his home and laboratory.
The obviously unusual circumstances of their mishap fascinate nerdy Brad (portrayed by the mutable and talented John Schaefer in his “zillionth” show) and innocent Janet (played by the beautiful and musical Jeanie Schwenke), and they cannot help but learn a few things from their persuasive and promiscuous host, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Lest viewers become confused, narrator Dion Watson, with impeccable timing and delivery, gently and expertly guides them. It is significant and surprising that this show marks Watson’s first onstage performance.
Frank-N-Furter, played by John Journell, also known as J.J. Mills, is a drag performer, local salon stylist and professional make-up artist. Journell used to work for MAC Cosmetics. Viewers cannot help but be mesmerized by his prominent glittering red lips and dark- and light-shadowed eyes, as he flounces about the stage excited but disappointed in Rocky’s possibilities. With a strong powerful voice and androgynous sex appeal, Frank-N-Furter mostly gets what he wants from his guests and loyal ghouls.
The entire cast breathes life into their strange characters. Because they obviously are enjoying themselves, they cannot help but entertain their involved audience.
Called in the program, a “kitschy, rock ‘n’ roll, sci-fi, Gothic musical,” Rocky Horror with several performances from Thursday, Oct 27, through Saturday, Nov. 12, aims to entertain in a variety of ways — and it does. The show is recommended for ages 18 and up due to adult language and sexual situations. For show times and ticket prices, visit marathontheater.org or facebook.com/Marathon CommunityTheatre, or call 305-743-0994.