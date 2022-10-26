MARATHON — Who’s ready for a time warp with Halloween’s ghoulish flourish? “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is the biggest cult film musical of all time, and the Marathon Community Theatre is featuring the stage version as its 2022-23 season opener.

Originated in 1973 by Richard O’Brien and music partner Richard Hartley as “The Rocky Horror Show,” the stage production of this comedic homage to B horror movies and sci-fi flicks has kept the Middle Keys theater troupe toiling and practicing for two months, resulting in a highly-entertaining show geared toward mature audiences. From stage sets to costumes and make-up, along with the all-important singing, acting and dancing, there is not a sour note in the entire show.