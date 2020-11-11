FLORIDA KEYS — With the beginning of the dry season, Florida Bay Forever, a grassroots movement dedicated to restoring and preserving Florida Bay and Everglades National Park, in an inaugural event, is calling on paddlers to join the “Send it South Challenge.”
The virtual month-long event is to not only raise funds for Florida Bay Forever but also to urge action for expedited restoration efforts to send clean fresh water south from Lake Okeechobee to quench the overly salty Florida Bay.
Paddle boarders, kayakers and canoers may join a 3.5-mile race, a 26-mile race or a 99-mile race and have from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 to complete it.
“There are billions of gallons of water currently being discharged from Lake Okeechobee that are not being stored, cleaned and conveyed south to Everglades National Park and Florida Bay,” said Florida Bay Forever executive director Emma Haydocy.
“This is the inaugural paddle event and because of COVID, we thought this is a great time to do it since it’s the beginning of the dry season when Florida Bay needs water the most. There is no better time to launch the virtual Send it South Challenge for our supporters to echo calls to send water south and paddle for a healthy estuary.”
Last week a federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the impact of nutrient-rich waters being released from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers and estuaries, where seagrass die-off, fish kills and manatee deaths have occurred.
“We are pleased to hear that the Corps has been ordered to study and consider impacts of Lake Okeechobee releases and management on endangered wildlife,” Haydocy said. “While the study area primarily covers the estuaries most directly impacted by the damaging releases on the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee, steps taken to manage the lake like a living system rather than simply a reservoir are beneficial for the greater Everglades and therefore Florida Bay. ... It is critically important that the lake is managed holistically with the environment and wildlife in mind. That is, after all, what we are working so hard to restore.”
Paddlers can paddle any route they can safely navigate while remaining socially distant.
For those looking to join small groups, Paddle the Florida Keys owner Scott Baste is rallying a kick-off event at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at his shop located at 90773 Old Highway on Plantation Key.
“For the small group of people who want to do the 99-miler, we are going to leave at 5 a.m. and do a loop and come back for the 11 a.m. event. We are going to have a few courses set up and have a door prize,” Baste said. “We need to stress facial coverings and for paddlers to be socially distant and to stay spread out a little bit.”
Florida Bay Forever board president Capt. Steve Friedman said that while momentum has shifted in the direction of Everglades restoration, there’s still much work to be done for the future of the ecosystem.
“We are thrilled to host an event that gets people out on the water to raise awareness for a great cause,” he said.
Registration is $45 per paddler. For more information, visit floridabayforever.org/send-it-south-challenge, email info@floridabayforever.org or contact Haydocy at 786-572-7051.