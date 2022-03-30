ISLAMORADA — After mounting a slight incline on a half-mile journey over the Whale Harbor Bridge, runners and walkers will eat doughnut holes before making the short-distance trek back to the starting line.
The Chi Sigma Sorority 4th Annual Scale the Whale Bridge Run, set for Saturday, April 9, is a social event with an underlying goal of helping 2022 Coral Shores High School graduates and local families. It is a lighthearted way to raise funds.
The race is roughly 1.06 miles from start to finish.
“When you get to the halfway point, we will have donut holes to energize you so you can make it back to the other side of the bridge,” said Chi Sigma pledge Tiffany Snodgrass, race co-organizer. “We are a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, a non-academic sorority. There are 26 members, and we’re not a typical sorority. We’re a charitable organization and this ‘spoof race’ is to raise money.
“We’ve helped families recently who have been affected by loss of work due to COVID. We’ve helped people who have underlying medical conditions who couldn’t work. We’ve helped people while they were sick and couldn’t work. We provided bridge money for rent and bills to help them get through.”
The race, which is $30 to register, has two divisions: ages 21 and older, and under 21 years old. The first 100 participants to sign up receive a ditty bag.
“Running isn’t necessary, people can walk. We do strongly encourage people to get as silly as they want and dress in costume. So far, we have about 80 people sign up, and we’re hoping for at least 100. It had been growing in popularity before we took last year off during COVID,” Snodgrass said. “We need people to register in either division according to their age, since we have some things in the ditty bag that aren’t appropriate for people under 21.”