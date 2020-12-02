KEY LARGO — The annual spring train trip for Key Largo School fifth grade safety patrol students to Washington, D.C., is losing steam since the coronavirus pandemic has derailed the kids’ fundraising efforts.
“Safety patrol has been around for a long time. The Key Largo School fish fry is in its 42nd year, but this year has been totally different,” said Jessica Shafer, who heads the program.
“We usually have an auction fundraiser that raises $16,000 and we aren’t going to be able to do it this year because of COVID. We are attempting to have the fish fry this January, but we can’t have it at the school. We are trying to have it at the Caribbean Club, but it all depends on how many tickets we sell. We need to collect enough donations and sell enough tickets to purchase the fish and have enough money to go on our trip.”
The fish fry will be grab and go.
Every year, Shafer leads her students on a weeklong educational trip to the nation’s capital. This year, she’ll make the journey almost back-to-back.
“Last year’s group was supposed to go in May, but that was canceled. They fundraised almost their whole trip and now we’re planning on going in March and this year’s group will go in May,” Shafer said.
Kids visit museums and Arlington National Cemetery. Shafer described the trip as “jam packed.”
They usually leave by train from Miami to Washington, D.C., which takes 24 hours, and then fly back, but this year they will juxtapose their travel arrangements and go later in the spring.
Normally there are about 30 in the group for the trip. There are 18 people signed up for the yearly trek so far. If the group doesn’t meet the minimum head count, then the price goes up, according to Shafer.
The cost for a student to travel to D.C. is about $1,900. Chaperones typically pay more and, in the past, have been covered by fundraising efforts.
Students are chosen to be included in the safety patrol based on good behavior, grades, leadership skills, attendance and other factors.
“It’s a special thing,” Shafer said.
The telltale sign of the safety patrol is the neon belt with shoulder strap, and while this year’s troop still wears them, their noble duties have been altered.
Danny Macshane, whose son Rhys is in the program, said, “These kids aren’t able to do half the things they normally do. They can’t walk the kindergarteners to class or help them get on the bus. They’re struggling to fundraise during this pandemic. We’re scrambling. It’s a shame because it’s something that they’ve all been looking forward to. They can’t even work the fish fry.”
Macshane said he’d like to chaperone the students to D.C. if funding is available. He, other parents and Shafer are reconfiguring fundraising efforts.
The AAA School Safety Patrol Program has been instrumental in helping students get to and from school safely since 1920.
The Key Largo School Safety Patrol 42nd Annual Fish Fry is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Tickets are now available for $8 each. Fried fish, rice and beans, cole slaw, and bread and butter are included.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Shafer at 305-453-1255, ext. 57390, or email her at jessica.shafer@keysschools.com.