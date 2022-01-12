KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys are certainly known as a world leader in sport fishing and scuba diving. The Upper Keys Sailing Club wants to add sailing to that list of water-related activities the Keys is known for, and they think it’s working.
“Miami and Biscayne Bay have nothing on the Upper Keys,” said Rosa Lamela, who runs the Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program for the club. “Sailors from Miami come here and their jaws drop. It’s absolutely perfect for high-performance sailing.”
That’s due to areas like Buttonwood and Blackwater sounds having clear, smooth waters and strong winds. Lamela said that getting local kids involved in sailing from an early age is a good way to teach an activity that will give them skills that transfer into everyday Keys life.
Mark Sorensen was a longtime member of the club whose father, Ken Sorensen, represented the Keys in the Florida House of Representatives from 1998 to 2006. Ken Sorensen, in fact, was a founder of the Upper Keys Sailing Club. Mark and his brother “basically grew up at the” sailing club, Lamela said. Mark died in his early 50s in 2006 and Ken and his other son founded the youth sailing program as a nonprofit in his name. Ken Sorensen died in 2012 at the age of 77.
The program has grown significantly over the years and is the only youth sailing program in the Florida Keys. Lamela said there had been one in Marathon previously but it ceased operation after Hurricane Irma in 2017. The program has added activities, it’s summer camps have gone from enrolling about a dozen students to between 40-50 and its marquee event, the Buccaneer Blast regatta, has gone from about 50 participants to an expected 200 this year.
Once COVID hit, the regatta had a jump in popularity, Lamela said, to the point that it had to be moved from the sailing club’s grounds near Snook’s Bayside Restaurant to Rowell’s Waterfront Park. This was helpful, she said, since now anyone in the community can attend. Already with 120 youth participants signed up, this year’s Buccaneer Blast will be held Feb. 5-6.
“Our goal at this point is to make sailing affordable and accessible” for youths in the Keys and South Dade area, Lamela said.
That can be a challenge, given the price of sailing equipment. As the club and youth program have grown, they’ve been able to give more families scholarships to join the programs.
Lamela said about 20-30% of the students in the program are on a full or partial scholarship. For the youth program, the Buccaneer Blast and summer camps are the largest revenue source, and that money is put back into upgrading boats and buying new ones.
Lamela first got involved with the sailing club in 2010. After enrolling her son in a variety of different sports, the two of them gave sailing a try and “just fell in love with sailing,” she said. She started by volunteering with the club, and sold her restaurant four years ago to take on a more full-time role.
Lamela said when you’re growing up in the Keys, there’s limited activities, and local waters are a common place to hang out.
“I think every child in the Keys should know how to sail,” she said. “To at least be familiar with it, not be an expert.”
It’s a sport that one never gets too old for, she said, noting the club has members in their 80s who are still sailing most weekends.
In sailing, the future is foiling. It’s a new trend of using curved foils to push boats to higher speeds. It’s being used in windsurfing as well. Lamela said as the program looks ahead, “foiling for youth sailing is the next horizon for us.”