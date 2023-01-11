KEY LARGO — Racing vessels are to take to Blackwater Sound off of Key Largo this month with sails a-furled and speed as the goal during the A-Class Catamaran Regatta, hosted by the Upper Keys Sailing Club. Spectators aboard boats at a respectful distance will have the best view of the action, and safety boats will help ensure everyone’s wellbeing. Boat wakes can adversely affect the sailing.

Organizers of the Jan. 17-22 event say there are two classes of racing that will take place differentiated by whether a hull stays in the water, known as a classic, or elevates to glide via a hydrofoil, known as an open.