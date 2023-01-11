KEY LARGO — Racing vessels are to take to Blackwater Sound off of Key Largo this month with sails a-furled and speed as the goal during the A-Class Catamaran Regatta, hosted by the Upper Keys Sailing Club. Spectators aboard boats at a respectful distance will have the best view of the action, and safety boats will help ensure everyone’s wellbeing. Boat wakes can adversely affect the sailing.
Organizers of the Jan. 17-22 event say there are two classes of racing that will take place differentiated by whether a hull stays in the water, known as a classic, or elevates to glide via a hydrofoil, known as an open.
Viewers can expect two to four races a day. “The best place to see is from outside the buoys,” said Bob Webbon, president for U.S. A-Class Catamaran Association.
He added participants are grateful to Monroe County for allowing racers to stage their vessels at Rowell’s Waterfront Park. Water access in Florida is getting more difficult due to development, and warm weather, good winds and flat water are much appreciated, he said. Surrounding mangroves help tamp down the waves.
“We hope we can prove to residents it’s a quiet sport and environmentally-friendly,” Webbon said. “We aim to set an example of what sailing racing and regattas are all about, so the county will look favorably on us bringing in participants and visitors.”
As for the carbon fiber boats they are sailing, the A-cats come in varying types but must be no larger than 18 feet long and 7.5 feet wide, with a maximum sail area of 150 square feet and a minimum weight of 165 pounds.
“They’re high-tech and cost about $30,000,” Webbon said.
Among the racers are a female Olympic hopeful and Ravi Parent, a world champion in two classes of racing, said Webbon.
“And there are guys in their 60s and 70s who have been sailing most of their lives,” he added.
Some Keys residents may recall the Islander Resort in Islamorada hosting world sailing championships in 2007 and 2012.
“Each event had more than 100 participants and representation from four continents and many countries” Webbon said. “We continue to come to the Keys.”