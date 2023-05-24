Pit crews prepare to right Capt. Dora Thompson’s vessel, the ‘Rub a Dub Tub,’ which eventually took first place in the ‘Most Creative Design’ category in the 2022 Schooner Wharf Bar’s Minimal Regatta. This year’s event will be held Sunday, May 28.
The Schooner Wharf Bar Minimal Regatta, set for Sunday, May 28, features entries constructed from a sheet of quarter-inch plywood, two 2-inch by 4-inch by 8-foot boards, fasteners and duct tape. Paint is optional.
KEY WEST — Some get that “sinking feeling” before leaving the dock, while others capsize somewhere along the course. A hardy few actually manage to stay afloat — but whatever the fate of their favorites, spectators can anticipate silliness and seafaring spirit Sunday, May 28, during the annual Schooner Wharf Minimal Regatta.
Teams in the regatta are handicapped by the rules: their vessels must be constructed of nothing but a single sheet of 4-by-8-foot plywood, two 8-foot-long 2-by-4-inch boards, a 60-yard roll of duct tape and 1 pound of fasteners.