MONROE COUNTY — Images of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary have won top spots in the 50th anniversary edition of the “Get into your Sanctuary” photo contest sponsored by the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.

A flamingo tongue snail and roseate spoonbill in flight rose above more than 700 entries to capture first and second places, respectively, in the “Sanctuary Life” category, which spotlights fish, birds, marine mammals and other ocean creatures.