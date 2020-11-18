HOMESTEAD — Everglades National Park is now offering the option of making a wilderness camping reservation in advance for campsites in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Wilderness through recreation.gov.
Campers are now able to check the availability of wilderness campsites in real time, reserve a wilderness campsite up to three months in advance and receive immediate confirmation.
Previously, wilderness camping permits were available on a first-come, first-served basis in person, only as early as one day in advance of the trip. This was often an obstacle for visitors traveling from around the world and trying to plan their visit, according to park officials.
The park will retain a small number of campsites available on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-up visitors, available on the day of or the day before the trip start date. Unreserved campsites will become available for same-day reservations in person.
“We are always striving to provide the best access to recreational opportunities in the park,” said ENP Superintendent Pedro Ramos. “In addition to convenience, scheduling a trip in advance results in better preparation, less stress for the visitor and more effective management of our wilderness camping system.”
All wilderness campers will still need to go in person to either the Flamingo or Gulf Coast visitor centers to receive their printed permit, confirm trip plans and get current conditions. Same-day reservations must be made in person at the Flamingo or Gulf Coast centers.
Advanced reservations are available on a rolling basis, three months in advance of the start date. Permit costs are $21 for the permit and $2 per person per night camping fee. The costs will apply for advanced reservations and walk-up permits year-round. A credit card is needed for both online and in-person permit reservations.
Recreation.gov offers permit reservations through its website, the recreation.gov app, and by toll-free telephone in the U.S. at 877-444-6777 or internationally at 606-515-6777.
Created in 1995 to provide a reservation service to the public for federal recreation facilities and activities, the recreation.gov website hosts more than 20 million visitors and processes more than 4.8 million reservations each year.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Wilderness encompasses 97% of Everglades National Park and offers opportunities to recreate in a primitive environment. Visitors to this wilderness can experience solitude, discovery, personal challenge and self-reliance.
For more information on wilderness camping in Everglades National Park, visit nps.gov/ever/planyourvisit/wildernesscamp.htm. For advanced reservations or to create a free account, visit recreation.gov/permits/4675314.