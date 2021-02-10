KEY WEST — The Schooner Western Union, the flagship of the state of Florida and city of Key West, is far from its glory days of being the tall ship that once repaired the signal cable from Key West to Cuba and placed undersea telegraph cables throughout the Caribbean.
One of the last historic tall ships, the Western Union is iconic not only in the Keys but across the state, and the schooner is revered as a true part of the maritime history of the Keys and Florida.
However, the historic sailing vessel currently sits in dry dock at the end of Robbie’s Marina on Stock Island, being eaten away by the elements. Funding has all but dried up, like the ship itself, and no work is currently being done on her. No tarps cover her deck for protection. Rainwater is rotting the planks and the sun bakes her topside.
The riggings and masts have been removed and many of the planks on the side of the vessel are gone as well. She looks like a shell of her former self.
The Schooner Western Union Preservation Society formed more than a decade ago to raise money and oversee much-needed repairs to the ship that was launched in 1939 by Herbert Elroy Arch and built to function as a cable tender in order to maintain the communication link between Florida cities, Caribbean islands and South America.
In the past several years, the city of Key West allocated $250,000 and the state’s Division of Historical Resources $500,000 for repairs for the aging ship. Historic Tours of America loaned the preservation society $60,000 for restoration work.
In 2019, the Florida Legislature set aside $100,000 for repairs for the boat.
The preservation society has struggled to find funding during the COVID-19 pandemic and several of its board members have died in recent years.
The goal of the society has been re-certification by the U.S. Coast Guard and a return to the dock in Key West, where the ship will offer daily and evening sails and private charters.
But with the current state of the ship, a lack of funds and the expense of the project, the question has been raised whether it is time for a more achievable goal of conducting basic repairs and placing the ship on display on dry land.
Society board Chair John Dolan-Heitlinger said the idea has been floated but never supported by the board and others interested in saving her.
Finbar Gittelman, who captained the Western Union from 1997 to 2001, does not support keeping the ship as an attraction on dry land, but he does support making her a floating dockside attraction.
“Afloat is where she belongs,” Gittelman said. “Now getting her back under sail is another thing. That would take a lot more money. Making her a dockside attraction would allow people to take tours of the boat and learn about her. It is huge part of the island’s history.
“It breaks my heart to see her in the condition she is now,” he added. “I love that old ship.”
The Western Union had been at the Marpro Boatyard in Tarpon Springs since July 2016, but after troubles with funding for restoration efforts ultimately led to the boatyard placing a lien on the vessel until its bills were paid, the 130-foot tall ship was brought back to the Keys and placed in dry dock at Robbie’s late last year. The owners of Robbie’s are not charging the society to keep the boat there.
The schooner is underwater financially, as the society is facing restoration costs of about $5 million.
Dolan-Heitlinger called the restoration effort “unbelievably challenging.”
“COVID has wiped out all of the fund-raising efforts,” he said. “What little money we have is paying for insurance. ... It will take a substantial amount of money to put it back together.”
The society is looking at “buttoning up” the schooner to better protect it from the elements, Dolan-Heitlinger said.
The Schooner Western Union was built in 1939 and launched off of Simonton Beach. It is the last tall ship to be built in Monroe County. Launched as a cable tender, the Western Union spent years maintaining telegraph cables between Florida and the Caribbean, before being converted into a passenger vessel.
In 2009, the Schooner Western Union Preservation Society embarked on a two-year, $1 million project to restore the flagship, after it fell into disrepair and was pulled out of the water. In 2013, Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill proclaiming it the flagship of the state after the measure passed unanimously in the state’s Senate and House of Representatives.