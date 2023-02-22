Seafood

Marathon-area commercial fisheries and markets catch, clean and cook the nearly 15,000-pound spread of fresh Keys seafood served each year at the festival.

 TDC/Contributed

MARATHON — The main attractions for attendees at the Original Marathon Seafood Festival, scheduled Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, are the local shrimp, lobster and stone crab alongside a variety of fresh “fishermen-to-fork” menu favorites.

The outdoor feast is a top draw for seafood lovers and Florida Keys families. Now in its 47th year, the festival is one of the Keys’ largest with attendees gathering every March at the Marathon Community Park, mile marker 49, oceanside.